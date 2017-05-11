Imaging studies
Imaging studies use various techniques to visualize chemical systems. They rely on different parts of a given system yielding distinct responses to certain stimuli. The stimulus and response could be of optical origin such as in fluorescence microscopy, or magnetic, such as in NMR-based methods.
Latest Research and Reviews
Physical unclonable functions generated through chemical methods for anti-counterfeiting
The counterfeiting of goods has economic implications and is a threat to health and security. One promising solution for product authentication is the incorporation of physical unclonable functions. This Review delineates how stochastic chemical processes can afford unique anti-counterfeiting tags that cannot be reproduced.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0031
Seeing elements by visible-light digital cameraScientific Reports 7, 45472
Quantitative volumetric Raman imaging of three dimensional cell cultures
Advances in chemical imaging capability can add to our understanding of complex cellular systems. Here the authors develop a framework for label-free quantitative volumetric Raman spectroscopic imaging and use it to visualize and quantify biomolecules in various 3D cellular systems.Nature Communications 8, 14843
A microRNA-initiated DNAzyme motor operating in living cells
Synthetic DNA nanomachines have been designed to perform a variety of tasks in vitro. Here, the authors build a nanomotor system that integrates a DNAzyme and DNA track on a gold nanoparticle, to facilitate cellular uptake, and apply it as a real-time miRNA imaging tool in living cells.Nature Communications 8, 14378
News and Comment
Energy transport: Singlet to triplet and back again
Spin-triplet excitations commonly migrate through direct electron exchange between neighbouring molecules. Now, experiments show that back-and-forth interconversion between spin-triplet and spin-singlet states can significantly speed up triplet migration in organic crystals.Nature Chemistry 7, 764–765
Metallobiology: Zinc differently
An extracellular ejection of zinc, known as a zinc spark, is triggered by the fertilization of a mammalian egg; however, the origin of this zinc was not clear. Now, a combination of four complementary techniques has revealed the source and provided an unprecedented quantification of the distribution of zinc in a maturing mammalian oocyte.Nature Chemistry 7, 96–97
Fluorescence microscopy: Strategic blinking
For decades chemists have focused on increasing the brightness of fluorophores. In super-resolution microscopy, however, fluorophores that preferentially exist in a non-fluorescent state, but occasionally re-arrange into a fluorescent form, can give better results.Nature Chemistry 6, 663–664