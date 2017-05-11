Imaging studies

Definition

Imaging studies use various techniques to visualize chemical systems. They rely on different parts of a given system yielding distinct responses to certain stimuli. The stimulus and response could be of optical origin such as in fluorescence microscopy, or magnetic, such as in NMR-based methods.

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Spin-triplet excitations commonly migrate through direct electron exchange between neighbouring molecules. Now, experiments show that back-and-forth interconversion between spin-triplet and spin-singlet states can significantly speed up triplet migration in organic crystals.

    • Sean T. Roberts
    Nature Chemistry 7, 764–765

  • News and Views |

    An extracellular ejection of zinc, known as a zinc spark, is triggered by the fertilization of a mammalian egg; however, the origin of this zinc was not clear. Now, a combination of four complementary techniques has revealed the source and provided an unprecedented quantification of the distribution of zinc in a maturing mammalian oocyte.

    • Kyle P. Carter
    •  & Amy E. Palmer
    Nature Chemistry 7, 96–97

  • News and Views |

    For decades chemists have focused on increasing the brightness of fluorophores. In super-resolution microscopy, however, fluorophores that preferentially exist in a non-fluorescent state, but occasionally re-arrange into a fluorescent form, can give better results.

    • Gražvydas Lukinavičius
    •  & Kai Johnsson
    Nature Chemistry 6, 663–664
