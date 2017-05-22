Featured
HIV-associated immune complex kidney disease
Renal disease is a frequent complication of HIV infection, and a spectrum of renal disorders has been described with diverse histopathologic forms. In this Review, Scott Cohen and colleagues outline the epidemiology of renal disease in HIV and how it has changed since the introduction of combined antiretroviral therapy. They discuss the clinical manifestations and mechanisms underlying renal disease development in patients with HIV, and the issues pertaining to diagnosis and therapeutics.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 291–300
IgA nephropathy
Although IgA nephropathy is a common primary glomerulonephritis, its exact pathogenesis is not well defined. In this Primer, Lai et al. report a broad overview of the disease, from pathogenesis to therapy.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16001
Glomerular disease: Updated Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy: a new MEST-C score
The Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is the most widely accepted system for assessing histologic findings in IgAN. A new publication refines this classification by adding a crescent score, reassessing the segmental sclerosis score, and contextualizing the clinical relevance of the histologic lesions.
Glomerular disease: Targeted steroid therapy for IgA nephropathy
Encouraging preliminary data from the NEFIGAN trial suggest that a novel oral formulation of budesonide might reduce disease progression in IgA nephropathy. This formulation releases corticosteroid in the distal small intestine and colon, so is thought to directly target the mucosal element of the pathogenesis of the disease.
Glomerular disease in 2016: New advances in the treatment of glomerular disease
Studies published in 2016 provide insights that bring us closer to achieving the goal of personalized therapy for primary glomerular diseases. Moreover, promising renal outcome data with new classes of glucose-lowering agents — SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists — offer new hope for patients with diabetic nephropathy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 65–66
Glomerular disease: Rituximab therapy for IgA nephropathy
As IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is considered to result in part from autoimmune processes, B-cell depletion using rituximab might be a plausible therapy. However, a small randomized, controlled trial in patients at risk of progressive IgAN reports that this therapy failed to reduce proteinuria over 1 year and was associated with more adverse events per patient.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 138–140
Glomerular disease: Role of tonsillar B cells in IgANNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 63
Glomerular disease: Crescents in IgANNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 650