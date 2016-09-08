Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies
The idiopathic inflammatory myopathies are a heterogeneous group of connective tissue diseases of unknown aetiology characterized by chronic inflammation of skeletal muscle, or myositis. The main types of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies are polymyositis, dermatomyositis and inclusion-body myositis.
The skeletal muscle arachidonic acid cascade in health and inflammatory disease
In this Review the authors provide an account of prostaglandin and leukotriene involvement in muscle health and function. Various components of the arachidonic acid cascade are discussed in relation to their effect on the pathogenesis of inflammatory muscular diseases. Selective modulation of individual components of these pathways are considered as potential therapeutic options for the treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 295–303
Implications of glucocorticoid therapy in idiopathic inflammatory myopathies
Although glucocorticoids are central to the treatment of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, these drugs, paradoxically, have catabolic effects on skeletal muscle. Mechanisms that govern the beneficial and adverse effects of these agents are increasingly understood; as the authors explain, glucocorticoid therapy will be optimized as a result, but new targets that will lead to much-needed alternative therapeutic options are also expected to emerge.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 8, 448–457
Conversion of vascular endothelial cells into multipotent stem-like cells
Under certain conditions, endothelial cells can transform into mesenchymal cell types, a process known as endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition. Damian Medici et al. now provide evidence that this type of transition contributes to the generation of the ossified lesions of individuals with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Experiments in mice and in cultured endothelial cells indicate that activation of the ALK2 receptor in endothelial cells endows them with the ability to differentiate into a number of cell types.Nature Medicine 16, 1400–1406
Pathogenesis, classification and treatment of inflammatory myopathies
Stratifying patients with myositis into clinically meaningful subtypes would be ideal for enabling research into pathogenic mechanisms and targeted therapies. Incomplete knowledge of the molecular pathways that underlie myositis, inappropriate classification criteria and a lack of specific agents have all been mutually hindering progress in treating these diseases, but, as the authors explain in this Review, insights into the mechanisms—immune and nonimmune—involved in myositis are precipitating wider progress in the field.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 7, 297–306
Inflammatory myopathies: Adult and paediatric experts unite for new response criteriaNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 321
Inflammatory myopathies: Genetic associations with IBMNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 131
Myositis in 2016: New tools for diagnosis and therapy
In 2016, there have been several major scientific achievements related to myositis, including the discovery of a novel autoantibody and the relationship between autoantibodies and distinct clinical phenotypes. Advances in the way clinical trials are conducted have also led to breakthroughs in treatment strategies.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 74–76
Inflammatory myopathies: NK cell function linked to antisynthetase syndromeNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 562
Guidelines: New management recommendations for JDMNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 560
Inflammatory myopathies: Choosing the right biomarkers to predict ILD in myositis
Interstitial lung disease is one of the most important causes of mortality in patients with polymyositis or dermatomyositis. Understanding the risk factors for development and progression of interstitial lung disease is crucial to improving clinical outcomes.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 504–506