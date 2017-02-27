Latest Research and Reviews
Hypoxia, mitochondrial dysfunction and synovial invasiveness in rheumatoid arthritis
In this article, the authors provide a comprehensive and timely review of the mechanisms and consequences of hypoxia in the biology of inflammatory arthritis, with a focus on mitochondrial function, hypoxia signalling pathways in rheumatoid arthritis, and therapeutic implications.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 385–397
Sphingosine-1-phosphate promotes erythrocyte glycolysis and oxygen release for adaptation to high-altitude hypoxia
The presence of the signalling lipid Sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) in erythrocytes has unclear physiological implications. Here the authors show that the S1P-generating enzyme Sphingosine kinase type 1 and its product S1P play an important role in the red blood cell adaptation to hypoxic environments in mice and humans.Nature Communications 7, 12086
Hypoxia regulates global membrane protein endocytosis through caveolin-1 in cancer cells
Hypoxia promotes tumour aggressiveness and resistance of cancers to oncological treatment. Here, the authors show that caveolin-1 can down-regulate global membrane protein endocytosis in hypoxic cells with potential implications for targeting the hypoxic 3microenvironment of aggressive tumours.Nature Communications 7, 11371
