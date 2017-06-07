Hypogonadism
Hypogonadism refers to diminished function of the gonads. The condition can result in reduced production of the sex hormones and limited production and/or regulation of gametes. In children, hypogonadism is characterized by delayed growth and development of secondary sex characteristics.
Latest Research and Reviews
A novel C-terminal truncating NR5A1 mutation in dizygotic twinsHuman Genome Variation 4, 17008
News and Comment
Andrology: Testosterone reference ranges and diagnosis of testosterone deficiency
Determining what constitutes a low level of testosterone is a major point of confusion in the field of testosterone deficiency — also known as hypogonadism. A recent article adds to the controversy by proposing a new, lower threshold for normal testosterone concentrations on the basis of harmonized reference ranges.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 263–264
Reproductive endocrinology: New treatment protocol for hypogonadotropic hypogonadismNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 559
Andrology: Testosterone therapy and sexual health in hypogonadal men
Sexual health, even into older age, is important to many people. A new paper reports that older men with hypogonadism who take testosterone experience significant improvements in sexual activity, erectile function and libido. Testosterone therapy has long been a matter of interest (and controversy) for physicians, and this study is a landmark one that is worthy of further discussion.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 244–245
Reproductive endocrinology: Oral enclomiphene citrate in obese men with hypogonadism
Testosterone supplementation therapy is an effective therapy for hypogonadism but can lead to the suppression of spermatogenesis. A new study investigated the effects of enclomiphene citrate, the trans isomer of clomiphene, on serum hormone levels and sperm counts in men with secondary hypogonadism.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 133–134
Therapy: Continuous testosterone is beneficialNature Reviews Urology 12, 594