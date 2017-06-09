Latest Research and Reviews
Histone deacetylase 10 structure and molecular function as a polyamine deacetylase
Polyamines bind to nucleic acids and their function is regulated by reversible acetylation. Here, the authors show that histone deacetylase 10 is a polyamine deacetylase and present its crystal structure with a bound polyamine transition state analogue inhibitor.Nature Communications 8, 15368
Activity-based protein profiling as a robust method for enzyme identification and screening in extremophilic Archaea
Activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) is a chemical proteomics method to profile activity states of enzymes under physiological conditions. Here the authors show that ABPP can be applied to archaeal serine hydrolases in the model organism Sulfolobus acidocaldarius and can be used to identify novel putative serine hydrolases.Nature Communications 8, 15352
Bial incident raises FAAH suspicionsNature Biotechnology 34, 223
Fat, sex and caspase-2Cell Death & Disease 7, e2125
Preventing ototoxic hearing loss by inhibiting histone deacetylasesCell Death & Disease 6, e1882
Cellulases: Cooperative biomass breakdown
The synergistic action of cellulases is critical for the effective saccharification of cellulosic biomass, but the details of this cooperation remain poorly understood. Quantitative analysis at the level of single molecules now unveils a form of 'work sharing' among cellulolytic enzymes based on different adsorption specificities of their carbohydrate-binding modules.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 350–351
Zucchini has bite
Expanding the functional repertoire of macrodomains
Macrodomains are conserved globular domains that can interact with, and in some cases modify, ADP-ribose–based molecules. In this issue, two reports add to the functional repertoire of this domain, by demonstrating that a subset of macrodomain-containing proteins functions to catalyze the removal of protein-proximal ADP-ribose.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 407–408