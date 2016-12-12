Latest Research and Reviews
Excess HB-EGF, which promotes VEGF signaling, leads to hydrocephalusScientific Reports 6, 26794
Yap is required for ependymal integrity and is suppressed in LPA-induced hydrocephalus
Failure of the ependymal cell layer that lines the ventricular surfaces of the brain can result in fetal hydrocephalus. Park et al. reveal a role for the Hippo pathway gene Yap in the generation of ependymal cells, and show that suppression of Yap is observed in a model of hydrocephalus.Nature Communications 7, 10329
Abnormal development of NG2+PDGFR-α+ neural progenitor cells leads to neonatal hydrocephalus in a ciliopathy mouse model
Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder characterized by expansion of the ventricles. In a mouse model, the authors identified a role for neural progenitors and for platelet-derived growth factor signaling in the pathogenesis of neonatal hydrocephalus. Targeting this pathway reduced ventricular volume, pointing to a new therapeutic target for this condition.Nature Medicine 18, 1797–1804
Lack of cadherins Celsr2 and Celsr3 impairs ependymal ciliogenesis, leading to fatal hydrocephalus
Tissir et al. find that atypical cadherins Celsr2 and 3 and planar cell polarity signaling are required for the proper development and function of cilia in ependymal cells, and that their loss of function markedly impairs cerebrospinal fluid circulation.Nature Neuroscience 13, 700–707
Can't get there from here: cilia and hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus describes an expansion of the cerebral ventricles that is associated with decreased cerebral volume and compromised neurological function. Although hydrocephalus mostly occurs sporadically, it is frequently associated with diseases caused by defective cilia function, including Bardet–Biedl syndrome (BBS). A new study reveals that hydrocephalus in a mouse model of BBS is related to defective proliferation and apoptosis of neural progenitor cells (NPCs) and can be rescued with lithium treatment (pages 1797–1804).Nature Medicine 18, 1742–1743
INPH and Parkinson disease: differentiation by levodopa response
Practicing clinicians can experience difficulty in differentiating between Parkinson disease and idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus. In this article, Morishita and colleagues consider the clinical features that might differentiate Parkinson disease from idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus, and highlight the usefulness of the levodopa challenge test in distinguishing between these two conditions.Nature Reviews Neurology 6, 52–56
Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1; EDG2; LPA1)
A study in mice suggests LPAR1 antagonists may help prevent or treat hemorrhage-associated fetal hydrocephalus (FH).