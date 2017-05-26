News and Views |
- Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0124
News and Views |
Behavioural economics: Occasional errors can benefit coordination
Reviews |
Mind control as a guide for the mind
Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
Research | | open
Neural correlates of evidence accumulation during value-based decisions revealed via simultaneous EEG-fMRI
Parietal and prefrontal cortices gather information to make perceptual decisions, but it is not known if the same is true for value-based choices. Here, authors use simultaneous EEG-fMRI and modelling to show that during value- and reward-based decisions this evidence is accumulated in the posterior medial frontal cortex.Nature Communications 8, 15808
Research | | open
Human cortical activity evoked by contextual processing in attentional orientingScientific Reports 7, 2963
Editorial |
Six decades of struggle over the pill
A notable anniversary highlights the progress and benefits of contraceptives, but also the continuing battle for access to them.
News and Views |
Neuroscience: Sleep, memories, and the brain
Sleep consolidates newly acquired motor skills, leading to improvements in performance after sleep. A study now finds that similar performance improvements following sleep can rely on different neural mechanisms depending on the properties of the learning task.
Comments and Opinion |
How and why we should take deradicalization seriously
Deradicalization programmes are the cornerstone of counter-terrorism strategies in many countries, yet few have been evaluated for their effectiveness. Stakeholders must introduce standards to ensure basic elements are in place, such as programme development, staff training, advisory services, and transparency.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0095
Research Highlights |
Social networks: Inferring financial statusNature Human Behaviour 1, 0127
Research Highlights |
Economics: Declining economic mobilityNature Human Behaviour 1, 0121
The chances of solving a problem that involves coordination between people are increased by introducing robotic players that sometimes make mistakes. This finding has implications for real-world coordination problems.