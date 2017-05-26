Hormones
Hormones are small molecules or peptides that act in signalling between one cell or cell set and another. They are generally involved in high-level processes of an organism such as growth, reproduction, and digestion; examples include adrenal complex hormones, gonadal hormones and gastrointestinal hormones, respectively. Hormones can be paracrine, endocrine or autocrine factors.
Environmental influences on ovarian dysgenesis — developmental windows sensitive to chemical exposures
Evidence suggests that early-life exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals might contribute to the development of reproductive disorders. Here, Julie Boberg and colleagues summarize the current knowledge of how environmental chemicals and pharmaceuticals potentially contribute to the development of ovarian dysgenesis syndrome.
Reproductive endocrinology: Cycling through the menstrual cycle — an out-of-body experience
A recent advance has led to the development of microfluidically linked microphysiological culture systems that mimic the complex dynamics and interdependent physiology of the various organs that comprise the female reproductive tract. This microfluidic culture platform offers an unprecedented way to study female reproductive biology and develop new reproductive therapeutics.
Science and Society: Testosterone replacement therapy and the knowledge gap
Testosterone replacement therapy use has been increasing; however, a gap exists in patients' understanding of this therapy and its associated risks, and available online resources might not be bridging this gap. Action should be taken to provide patients with accessible credible information.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 332–333
