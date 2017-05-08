Latest Research and Reviews
Robust homology-directed repair within mouse mammary tissue is not specifically affected by Brca2 mutation
Mutations in homology-directed repair genes like BRCA2 are linked to breast cancer susceptibility. Here the authors generate mice with an inducible DNA break-reporter system and see high levels of homology-directed repair in proliferative mammary tissue and a general reliance on BRCA2 in various tissues.Nature Communications 7, 13241
CDK1 phosphorylates WRN at collapsed replication forks
End-resection of double strand DNA breaks is essential for pathway choice between non-homologous end-joining and homologous recombination. Here the authors show that phosphorylation of WRN helicase by CDK1 is essential for resection at replication-related breaks.Nature Communications 7, 12880
Coordinated nuclease activities counteract Ku at single-ended DNA double-strand breaks
Homologous recombination requires end resection of the DNA at the site of the break, however the Ku dimer can sequester single-ended double-strand breaks. Here the authors show that ATM-dependent phosphorylation of CtIP, along with the actions of Mre11, impair the stable loading of Ku onto DNA.Nature Communications 7, 12889
A second DNA binding site in human BRCA2 promotes homologous recombination
BRCA2 is a well-characterized central player in homologous recombination in which it functions as the RAD51 loader. Here the authors identify an N-terminal region of BRCA2 that binds DNA and promotes efficient DNA repair.Nature Communications 7, 12813
DNA repair: Histones have got to go
DNA damage-induced histone degradation results in decreased nucleosome occupancy, which promotes homologous recombination by enhancing the dynamicity of chromatin.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 138–139
DNA Repair: RNA–DNA hybrids: a double-edged sword in genomic stability
The rule of three
As far as James Haber is concerned, the big picture is all he wants of protein structures. This was not the case, however, with the structure of RecA, published in 2008.
Genomics: Cas9 and the importance of asymmetry
Short single-stranded DNA donors that asymmetrically span the Cas9 cut site show high efficiency in homology-directed editing.Nature Methods 13, 286–287
DNA repair: The cell cycle flavours of repairNature Reviews Genetics 17, 65