Histone variants

Chromatin dynamics during the cell cycle at centromeres
During the cell cycle, the centromeres of chromosomes have important roles and face key challenges, such as mediating successful chromosome segregation during mitosis and faithfully propagating their chromatin state to daughter chromosomes during S phase. This Review describes cell cycle-related features of centromeres, focusing on the nature and dynamics of centromeric chromatin, how it is intricately regulated and the potential implications for disease when these processes are disrupted.