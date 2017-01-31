Histone variants

Definition

Histone variants are non-canonical (non-allelic) variants of histones – representing one or a few amino acid differences – that are expressed at very low levels compared with their conventional counterparts. Histone variants have specific expression, localization and species-distribution patterns, and confer novel structural and functional properties on the nucleosome, affecting chromatin remodelling and histone post-translational modifications.

