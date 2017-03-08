High-field lasers
High-field lasers are lasers that can create intense electric fields. The high fields are often achieved by concentrating the optical energy into a very short temporal pulse. This has led to the development of terawatt and petawatt lasers, which are important probes of matter under extreme conditions.
Intricate Plasma-Scattered Images and Spectra of Focused Femtosecond Laser PulsesScientific Reports 6, 32056
Amplification and generation of ultra-intense twisted laser pulses via stimulated Raman scattering
High intensity light with a non-zero orbital angular momentum could aid the development of laser-wakefield particle accelerators. Here, the authors theoretically show that stimulated Raman backscattering in plasmas can generate and amplify orbital angular momentum lasers to petawatt intensities.Nature Communications 7, 10371
Ultrafast collisional ion heating by electrostatic shocks
Short pulses of high intensity laser light usually heat the ions in dense plasmas indirectly via collisions with the electrons. Here, the authors identify an extremely rapid alternative heating mechanism based on ion-ion collisions.Nature Communications 6, 8905
Ultrafast optics: A closer look at ultra-intense lasers
The spatiotemporal characterization of a high-peak-power pulsed laser beam reveals previously undetected wavefront distortions.Nature Photonics 10, 502–504
Extreme light
The Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) project is dedicated to the investigation of light–matter interactions at high laser intensities and on short timescales.Nature Materials 15, 1
Light sources: More efficient plasmasNature Photonics 8, 747
Light–matter interaction: Light-driven fanNature Photonics 8, 585
Laser accelerators: Treating tumoursNature Photonics 8, 267
View from... CLEO 2013: A closer look at LIFE
Inertial fusion energy is one potential path towards realizing sustainable energy. The development of a laser power plant capable of delivering high-energy laser pulses is crucial for realizing laser-driven inertial fusion energy.Nature Photonics 7, 772–774