High-energy astrophysics

Definition

High-energy astrophysics is the study of the processes that occur within stars, black holes and supernovae. These processes can be monitored by measuring the high-energy electromagnetic radiation and particles that they emit including x-rays, ultraviolet light and gamma rays. These observations are supplemented with computer simulations.

    Ultrarelativistic photons and neutrinos from gamma-ray bursts offer a testbed for quantum gravity effects that would lead to an energy dependence of the travel times. A statistical analysis of astrophysical data shows that this behaviour may have been observed.

    • Giovanni Amelino-Camelia
    • , Giacomo D’Amico
    • , Giacomo Rosati
    •  & Niccoló Loret
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0139

    Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.

    • P. M. Pizzochero
    • , M. Antonelli
    • , B. Haskell
    •  & S. Seveso
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0134

    The origin of Galactic positrons that produce gamma ray emission when annihilated is still debated. Mergers of two white dwarfs are likely to be the main source of these positrons. Such mergers produce sub-luminous, thermonuclear supernovae.

    • Roland M. Crocker
    • , Ashley J. Ruiter
    • , Ivo R. Seitenzahl
    • , Fiona H. Panther
    • , Stuart Sim
    • , Holger Baumgardt
    • , Anais Möller
    • , David M. Nataf
    • , Lilia Ferrario
    • , J. J. Eldridge
    • , Martin White
    • , Brad E. Tucker
    •  & Felix Aharonian
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0135

    The detection of a metal-polluted G star in a binary system with an invisible X-ray source offset from the centre of a supernova remnant leads to the suggestion that this was the progenitor pair behind a core-collapse supernova in RCW 86.

    • Vasilii V. Gvaramadze
    • , Norbert Langer
    • , Luca Fossati
    • , Douglas C.-J. Bock
    • , Norberto Castro
    • , Iskren Y. Georgiev
    • , Jochen Greiner
    • , Simon Johnston
    • , Arne Rau
    •  & Thomas M. Tauris
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0116

    Advanced LIGO has detected gravitational waves from two binary black hole mergers, plus a merger candidate. Here the authors use the COMPAS code to show that all three events can be explained by a single evolutionary channel via a common envelope phase, and characterize the progenitor metallicity and masses.

    • Simon Stevenson
    • , Alejandro Vigna-Gómez
    • , Ilya Mandel
    • , Jim W. Barrett
    • , Coenraad J. Neijssel
    • , David Perkins
    •  & Selma E. de Mink
    Nature Communications 8, 14906

    A magnetohydrodynamic model for outflows around supermassive black holes can also reproduce the X-ray properties of an outflow around a stellar black hole. This indicates that magnetic forces have a universal role to play in driving these winds.

    • Keigo Fukumura
    • , Demosthenes Kazanas
    • , Chris Shrader
    • , Ehud Behar
    • , Francesco Tombesi
    •  & Ioannis Contopoulos
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0062
    That we now live in the grip of post-factualism would seem naturally repellent to most physicists. But in championing theory without demanding empirical evidence, we're guilty of ignoring the facts ourselves.

    • Sabine Hossenfelder
    Nature Physics 13, 316–317

    The scientific aims of the European Space Agency's International Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory are considerably extended because of its unique capability to identify electromagnetic counterparts to sources of gravitational waves and ultra-high-energy neutrinos.

    • Edward P. J. van den Heuvel
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0083

    First the neutrinos arrived, then the burst of light: messengers of a cataclysmic event in the galaxy next door. Alak Ray recounts IAUS 331, a conference that celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of the supernova of a lifetime, SN1987A, and explored the critical role of asymmetry in the explosions, surroundings and initial conditions.

    • Alak Ray
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0100

    The biggest black holes in the Universe were in place soon after the Big Bang. Explaining how they formed so rapidly is a daunting challenge, but the latest simulations give clues to how this may have occurred.

    • Lucio Mayer
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0108
