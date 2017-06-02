News and Views |
High-energy astrophysics
High-energy astrophysics is the study of the processes that occur within stars, black holes and supernovae. These processes can be monitored by measuring the high-energy electromagnetic radiation and particles that they emit including x-rays, ultraviolet light and gamma rays. These observations are supplemented with computer simulations.
Featured
- Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
News and Views |
High-energy astrophysics: A rare Galactic antimatter source?
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
In vacuo dispersion features for gamma-ray-burst neutrinos and photons
Ultrarelativistic photons and neutrinos from gamma-ray bursts offer a testbed for quantum gravity effects that would lead to an energy dependence of the travel times. A statistical analysis of astrophysical data shows that this behaviour may have been observed.Nature Astronomy 1, 0139
Research |
Constraints on pulsar masses from the maximum observed glitch
Using an innovative method, the mass of a pulsar can be constrained using the maximum ‘glitch’ in the star’s rotational frequency: the bigger the glitch, the lower the mass. This method is used to estimate the mass of all observed glitchers.Nature Astronomy 1, 0134
Research |
Diffuse Galactic antimatter from faint thermonuclear supernovae in old stellar populations
The origin of Galactic positrons that produce gamma ray emission when annihilated is still debated. Mergers of two white dwarfs are likely to be the main source of these positrons. Such mergers produce sub-luminous, thermonuclear supernovae.Nature Astronomy 1, 0135
Research |
A solar-type star polluted by calcium-rich supernova ejecta inside the supernova remnant RCW 86
The detection of a metal-polluted G star in a binary system with an invisible X-ray source offset from the centre of a supernova remnant leads to the suggestion that this was the progenitor pair behind a core-collapse supernova in RCW 86.Nature Astronomy 1, 0116
Research | | open
Formation of the first three gravitational-wave observations through isolated binary evolution
Advanced LIGO has detected gravitational waves from two binary black hole mergers, plus a merger candidate. Here the authors use the COMPAS code to show that all three events can be explained by a single evolutionary channel via a common envelope phase, and characterize the progenitor metallicity and masses.Nature Communications 8, 14906
Research |
Magnetic origin of black hole winds across the mass scale
A magnetohydrodynamic model for outflows around supermassive black holes can also reproduce the X-ray properties of an outflow around a stellar black hole. This indicates that magnetic forces have a universal role to play in driving these winds.Nature Astronomy 1, 0062
News and Comment
News and Views |
Supernovae: The explosion in a bubble
The story behind the supernova remnant RCW 86 might be one of the most wondrous ever told.Nature Astronomy 1, 0140
News and Views |
High-energy astrophysics: A rare Galactic antimatter source?
Positron annihilation in the Galaxy has been observed for half a century now, but the positron sources have not been identified yet. A rare class of supernovae is now suggested to be the main positron producer.
Comments and Opinion |
Science needs reason to be trusted
That we now live in the grip of post-factualism would seem naturally repellent to most physicists. But in championing theory without demanding empirical evidence, we're guilty of ignoring the facts ourselves.Nature Physics 13, 316–317
Comments and Opinion |
Gamma-ray observatory INTEGRAL reloaded
The scientific aims of the European Space Agency's International Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory are considerably extended because of its unique capability to identify electromagnetic counterparts to sources of gravitational waves and ultra-high-energy neutrinos.Nature Astronomy 1, 0083
News |
IAUS 331: Supernova 1987A thirty years later
First the neutrinos arrived, then the burst of light: messengers of a cataclysmic event in the galaxy next door. Alak Ray recounts IAUS 331, a conference that celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of the supernova of a lifetime, SN1987A, and explored the critical role of asymmetry in the explosions, surroundings and initial conditions.Nature Astronomy 1, 0100
News and Views |
Black Holes: The making of a monster
The biggest black holes in the Universe were in place soon after the Big Bang. Explaining how they formed so rapidly is a daunting challenge, but the latest simulations give clues to how this may have occurred.Nature Astronomy 1, 0108