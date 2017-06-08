Heritable quantitative trait
An heritable quantitative trait is a measurable phenotype that depends on the cumulative actions of many genes, and the environment. These traits can vary among individuals, over a range, to produce a continuous distribution of phenotypes. Examples include height, weight and blood pressure.
