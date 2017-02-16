Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews | | open
Questions and controversies: the role of necroptosis in liver diseaseCell Death Discovery 2, 16089
Research | | open
Hepatic Deletion of Janus Kinase 2 Counteracts Oxidative Stress in MiceScientific Reports 6, 34719
Research | | open
Human Ex-Vivo Liver Model for Acetaminophen-induced Liver DamageScientific Reports 6, 31916
Reviews |
Acute-on-chronic liver failure: terminology, mechanisms and management
Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) is a distinct clinical entity with a serious risk of death. However, much debate surrounds the pathogenesis and definitions of this disease. Sarin and Choudhury describe the differences and similarities between Eastern and Western definitions of ACLF and present a common approach to manage these patients for better clinical outcomes.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 131–149
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Liver: Benzyl alcohol limits acute liver injury
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Propylthiouracil use associated with severe hepatotoxicity in childrenNature Reviews Endocrinology 6, 416
Comments and Opinion |
Toxic assets
A tool for in vivo detection of liver toxicity could represent a substantial improvement over in vitro methods. The litmus test for the Stanford University inventors will be to show that the nanoparticle-based method can detect toxicity in compounds that previously eluded standard analysis and later failed in the clinic.
News |
Ceramide synthase 2 (CERS2)
Mouse studies suggest inhibiting CERS2 could help treat and prevent drug-induced liver injury.
News |
Nanoparticles for in vivo detection of drug-induced hepatotoxicity
Mouse studies suggest semiconducting polymer nanoparticles (SPNs) could be used for real-time in vivo monitoring of drug-induced hepatotoxicity.