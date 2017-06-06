Latest Research and Reviews
Transgenic hepatitis B: a new model of HBV infectionScientific Reports 7, 2611
Viral infections: Reinvigorating exhausted T cells in hepatitis B infectionNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 240
HBV in 2016: Global and immunotherapeutic insights into hepatitis B
The burden of HBV infection remains high and new strategies to improve HBV vaccination and therapy are needed. Key research in 2016 highlights the efficacy of current approaches and proposes new concepts for some of the immunological defects that need to be overcome for HBV functional cure.
Viral hepatitis: 'Immune tolerance' in HBV infection: danger lurks
The first phase of chronic hepatitis B, the immune tolerance phase, is traditionally considered to be a quiescent stage of disease. Emerging data now suggests the contrary, with immunological, pathological and virological evidence supporting an underlying active disease, signifying the need to consider earlier treatment commencement.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 627–628
Viral hepatitis: The global burden of viral hepatitis is increasing