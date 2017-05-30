Heart failure
Heart failure is a pathological condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the rest of the body, because it is either unable to fill with a sufficient volume of blood or unable to generate sufficient force to pump out enough blood; it is not a condition in which the heart has stopped pumping.
Physical function and exercise training in older patients with heart failure
Physical activity and exercise training are important for improving outcomes in patients with heart failure (HF), especially elderly patients, but uptake remains poor. In this Review, Stewart Coats and colleagues discuss the importance of exercise training among the older patient population with HF, and provide potential strategies to improve uptake and adherence rates.
Heart failure: HF-induced diaphragmatic atrophy and weakness
Heart failure: BRD4 inhibition slows HF progression
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
Heart failure: No effect of ularitide in heart failure outcomesNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
Heart failure: No early benefits of adjunct therapy with tolvaptan for acute heart failureNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 256
Diabetes: Sacubitril/valsartan improves glycaemic controlNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252