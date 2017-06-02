Health services

Featured
A novel UBE2A mutation causes X-linked intellectual disability type NascimentoHuman Genome Variation 4, 17019
PCS/MVA syndrome caused by an Alu insertion in the BUB1B geneHuman Genome Variation 4, 17021
Mutations in DZIP1L, which encodes a ciliary-transition-zone protein, cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
Sudipto Roy, Carol Wicking, Carsten Bergmann and colleagues report that mutations in DZIP1L cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). Through studies of mouse and zebrafish models of DZIP1L loss of function, the authors demonstrate that DZIP1L is required for proper function of the periciliary diffusion barrier.
News and Views |
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Comments and Opinion |
Beyond the avoidance of waste: the ethical imperative to focus on value in the NICUJournal of Perinatology 37, 622–623
Comments and Opinion |
Early phase clinical trials of anticancer agents in children and adolescents — an ITCC perspective
Precision medicine has dramatically changed the landscape of drug development in oncology, but this paradigm shift remains to be adopted in early phase clinical trials of molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapeutic agents in children with cancer. The authors, members of the Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) Consortium, describe trial design strategies to enable drugs with promising activity to progress rapidly to randomized studies and, therefore, substantially accelerate drug development for children and adolescents with cancer.
News and Views |
Motor neuron disease: Genetic testing in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
A new survey of clinicians from 21 different countries has found a lack of consensus regarding the definition of familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In addition, attitudes towards genetic testing vary greatly between practitioners. These attitudes must be changed if future therapeutic strategies are to succeed.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 262–263
Research Highlights |
Spinal cord injury: Insights into life expectancy after spinal cord injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258