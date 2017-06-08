Health sciences

Featured
Vision: These retinas are made for walkin'
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunctionNature Medicine 23, 659–661
Latest Research and Reviews
Breaking barriers to novel analgesic drug development
Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Non-motor features of Parkinson disease
Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.
Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
Ash1l and lnc-Smad3 coordinate Smad3 locus accessibility to modulate iTreg polarization and T cell autoimmunity
The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15818
Stability and function of regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet
Regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet selectively suppress TH1 and CD8 T cells, but not TH2 or TH17 activation and associated autoimmunity.
News and Comment
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Spondyloarthropathies: Targeting IL-17 in refractory PsA
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
Learning and memory: When novel becomes familiar
The transition from an odour being novel to being familiar in Drosophila Melanogaster involves dopaminergic modulation of the kenyon cell–α′3 mushroom body output neuron synapse in the fly mushroom body.