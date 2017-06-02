Health care

Latest Research and Reviews
DNA exonuclease Trex1 regulates radiotherapy-induced tumour immunogenicity
Trex1 is an exonuclease that degrades cytosolic DNA and has been associated with modulation of interferon responses in autoimmunity and viral infections. Here, the authors show that Trex1 attenuates the immunogenicity of cancer cells treated with high radiation doses by degrading cytosolic DNA and preventing the activation of interferon response.Nature Communications 8, 15618
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Spondyloarthropathies: Targeting IL-17 in refractory PsA
A gel for lasting glucose control
Combining a diabetes drug with a gel-forming polymer could mean less frequent injections for people with the disease.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Gut bacteria can stop cancer drugs from working
Presence of particular microbes or enzymes could explain why some treatments are ineffective for certain people.
Surgery: First penis transplant in the USA