Headache
Headache refers to pain of varying aetiology that is localized in the head and neck region. Most common reasons for primary headache are tension headache, migraine and neuropathic pain, such as trigeminal neuralgia. In secondary headache, the pain is a symptom of an underlying disorder.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Identifying a gene expression signature of cluster headache in bloodScientific Reports 7, 40218
Reviews |
New strategies for the treatment and prevention of primary headache disorders
The primary headache disorders are among the most common diseases worldwide. Nathaniel Schuster and Alan Rapoport discuss new and emerging preventive and acute treatments that have the potential to address unmet needs of patients with headache disorders, and to help treat and reduce headache-associated disability.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 635–650
Reviews |
Medication-overuse headache: risk factors, pathophysiology and management
Medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a common disorder, but it remains under-recognized, and although several risk factors have been identified, the pathophysiology of the disorder is not completely understood. Here, Hans-Christoph Diener and colleagues review the epidemiology and pathophysiology of MOH, and suggest strategies for prevention and treatment.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 575–583
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
In the news: Clinical trials excite at AAN 2017
News and Views |
Cerebrovascular disease: CeAD and migraine — an association built on shifting sands
A growing body of evidence indicates that people with migraine have an increased risk of cervical artery dissection (CeAD). A new study in young patients with ischaemic stroke has identified a specific link between CeAD and migraine without aura.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 261–262
Research Highlights |
Migraine: Migraine is associated with increased risk of perioperative ischaemic strokeNature Reviews Neurology 13, 67
Research Highlights |
Headache: Headache disorders may be a harbinger of hypothyroidismNature Reviews Neurology 12, 615
News and Views |
Headache: Cluster headache treatment — RCTs versus real-world evidence
Recently published American Headache Society evidence-based guidelines for cluster headache management provide updated guidance on which therapies are superior to placebo in randomized controlled trials. These valuable recommendations do not always translate to real-world settings, however, and other criteria should be taken into account when attempting to treat cluster headache.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 557–558
News and Views |
Migraine: Treasure hunt in a minefield — exploring migraine with GWAS
In a powerful display of international collaboration, a new genome-wide association study has mapped susceptibility loci for migraine on the basis of genetic data from 375,000 individuals. The study implicates several new loci in migraine — many of them suggestive of vascular pathophysiology — but the functional relevance of many now-detected risk alleles remains elusive.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 496–498