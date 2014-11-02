Hardware and infrastructure

Research |
Rovers minimize human disturbance in research on wild animals
This paper investigates the stress levels and behavior of wild animals when approached by remote-operated vehicles versus humans for data collection in field research
Epistasis has rarely been shown among natural polymorphisms in human traits; this research using advanced computation and gene expression data reveals many instances of epistasis between common single nucleotide polymorphisms in humans, with epistasis and the direction of its effect replicating in independent cohorts.
A flexible, environmentally controlled experimental setup for the study of terrestrial animal dispersal is reported. Its unprecedented scale should enable studies in spatial ecology and permit tests of conservation strategies in the face of environmental change.
A real-time interactive, fully automated, low-cost and scalable biology cloud experimentation platform could provide access to scientific experimentation for learners and researchers alike.
Cryo-EM has emerged rapidly as a method for determining high-resolution structures of biological macromolecules. The author of this Commentary discusses just how much better this technology may get and how fast such developments are likely to happen.
An experimental infrastructure consisting of environmentally controlled and spatially linked habitat patches permits studies on terrestrial animal dispersal at an unprecedented scale for an experiment with such strict control.
Like software before it, open-source hardware promises to encourage collaborative tinkering and promote access to innovative technologies.
A study of failures in interconnected networks highlights the vulnerability of tightly coupled infrastructures and shows the need to consider mutually dependent network properties in designing resilient systems.
Could short, non-traditional sabbaticals help scientists better organize their research groups and make improvements to their laboratory's IT infrastructure? Bruce Gibb ponders this question.