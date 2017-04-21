Hair cell
Hair cells are highly specialized cells, attached to be basement membrane in the organ of corti within the cochlea. They have hair-like protrusions (stereocilia) embedded in the tectorial membrane. Incoming soundwaves distort the basement membrane and the resulting mechanical distortion of the stereocilia is transduced into neural signals that are conveyed to the auditory parts of the brain.
Defective Gpsm2/Gαi3 signalling disrupts stereocilia development and growth cone actin dynamics in Chudley-McCullough syndrome
Mutations in GPSM2 cause a rare disease characterized by deafness and brain abnormalities. Here the authors show that Gpsm2 forms a molecular complex with a heterotrimeric G-protein subunit, whirlin and a myosin motor to regulate actin dynamics in neurons and auditory hair cell stereocilia.Nature Communications 8, 14907
Hearing loss: Vector overcomes barrier to gene therapy deliveryNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 238–239
First hearing-disorder drugs stumble
Clinical trial failures of two drugs for hearing loss and tinnitus underscore pitfalls for a nascent area of drug development, but lessons learned may help in navigating the uncharted path to approval.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 733–735
Is the din really harmless? Long-term effects of non-traumatic noise on the adult auditory system
Environmental noise is thought to have a negligible influence on the auditory system, but recent data casts doubt on this assumption. In this Opinion article, Gourévitch and colleagues provide their view on how long-term exposure to environmental noise alters the way sound is represented in the adult brain.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 483–491
Auditory system: Turn it up a notch
Pharmacological inhibition of Notch signalling partially reverses hearing loss in mice by enabling the generation of new auditory hair cells in the inner ear.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 155
Signal transduction: Hair cells go out with a bang
The mechanisms underlying hearing loss following traumatic noise exposure are not well understood. In this study, Chen et al. show that the cellular energy depletion that occurs following traumatic noise exposure results in activation of small GTPases and downstream effectors that mediate apoptotic and necrotic cell death.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 740–741
