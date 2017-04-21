Hair cell

Definition

Hair cells are highly specialized cells, attached to be basement membrane in the organ of corti within the cochlea. They have hair-like protrusions (stereocilia) embedded in the tectorial membrane. Incoming soundwaves distort the basement membrane and the resulting mechanical distortion of the stereocilia is transduced into neural signals that are conveyed to the auditory parts of the brain.

