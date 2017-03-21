Haemodialysis

Definition

Haemodialysis is an extracorporeal procedure to remove waste products from the blood, such as creatinine and urea, which are insufficiently removed by the kidneys in patients with renal failure. During the procedure, patients’ blood is withdrawn and cleansed by filtration through a series of membranes before being returned to the patient.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment