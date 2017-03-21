Haemodialysis
Haemodialysis is an extracorporeal procedure to remove waste products from the blood, such as creatinine and urea, which are insufficiently removed by the kidneys in patients with renal failure. During the procedure, patients’ blood is withdrawn and cleansed by filtration through a series of membranes before being returned to the patient.
Latest Research and Reviews
Cardiovascular disease in haemodialysis: role of the intravascular innate immune system
Haemodialysis is associated with a high risk of cardiovascular events. Here, the authors discuss the mechanisms by which biomaterial-induced activation of the complement, contact and coagulation systems might contribute to the generation of arteriosclerosis and cardiovascular disease in patients on haemodialysis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 285–296
Physical inactivity: a risk factor and target for intervention in renal care
Regular physical activity is associated with reduced mortality in the general population and in patients with chronic kidney disease. Here, the authors discuss the importance of physical activity for patients with renal disease and patient-reported barriers and facilitators for physical activity.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 152–168
News and Comment
Dialysis: Efficacy of tenapanor in hyperphosphataemiaNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Haemodialysis: Intradialytic meals: addressing a neglected problem
New data suggest that provision of high-protein, high-calorie intradialytic meals in combination with phosphate binder therapy could be an easy and effective strategy to reduce the risk of malnutrition in patients on haemodialysis. These findings highlight the importance of avoiding excessive dietary restrictions in these patients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 6–8
Dialysis: Bioengineered vessels for dialysis access: soon to be a reality?
Haemodialysis vascular access is a 'lifeline' for almost 2 million patients worldwide; yet given the substantial problems associated with access dysfunction, vascular access is also the Achilles heel of haemodialysis. Recent data suggest that use of novel bioengineered human acellular vessels for haemodialysis access might help to overcome these problems.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 516–517
Dialysis: A wearable dialysis device: the first step to continuous therapy
A wearable haemodialysis device holds the promise of freedom for patients to carry on with their lives without the limitations associated with conventional dialysis. A new report of the outcomes of 24 h treatment with a wearable haemodialysis system represents a small but important step forward in the development of a wearable device.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 512–514
Mineral metabolism: The perils of a falling PTH due to high dialysate calcium
New data suggest that a fall in parathyroid hormone (PTH) 12 months after initiating haemodialysis is associated with cardiovascular death at 12–24 months. The main independent predictor for the fall in PTH is a high dialysate calcium concentration, which might not only reduce PTH but also induce vascular calcification.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 264–266
Therapy: PHD inhibitors correct anaemia in CKD