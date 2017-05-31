Haematopoiesis

Definition

Haematopoiesis refers to the commitment and differentiation processes that lead to the formation of all blood cells from haematopoietic stem cells. In adults, haematopoiesis occurs mainly in the bone marrow (medullary), but it can also occur in other tissues such as the liver, thymus and spleen (extramedullary).

