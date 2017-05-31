News and Views |
Haematopoiesis
Haematopoiesis refers to the commitment and differentiation processes that lead to the formation of all blood cells from haematopoietic stem cells. In adults, haematopoiesis occurs mainly in the bone marrow (medullary), but it can also occur in other tissues such as the liver, thymus and spleen (extramedullary).
Atypical chemokine receptor 1 on nucleated erythroid cells regulates hematopoiesis
Genetic polymorphisms affect expression of the atypical chemokine receptor ACKR1 (Duffy) on nucleated erythrocyte precursors. Rot and colleagues show that loss of its expression alters hematopoiesis, yielding a distinct neutrophil population that rapidly exits the bloodstream to give an apparent ‘neutropenia’ phenotype.
Leukocyte integrin Mac-1 regulates thrombosis via interaction with platelet GPIbα
The binding of the leukocyte integrin Mac1 to the platelet receptor GPIbα is important for the physiological response to tissue injury. Here the authors show that this interaction also regulates thrombosis, without influencing bleeding time, which may provide clues for the development of new anti-thrombotic drugs.Nature Communications 8, 15559
Bone marrow niche-mimetics modulate HSPC function via integrin signalingScientific Reports 7, 2550
Mitochondria link metabolism and epigenetics in haematopoiesis
Due to their varied metabolic and signalling roles, mitochondria are important in mediating cell behaviour. By altering mitochondrial function, two studies now identify metabolite-induced epigenetic changes that have profound effects on haematopoietic stem cell fate and function.Nature Cell Biology 19, 589–591
Tumour immunology: Platelets — a new target in cancer immunotherapy?
Activation of TGFβ by platelets limits the efficacy of anti-tumour T cell responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
Human T cell development notched up a level
Two complementary approaches for directing human hematopoietic stem cells along the T cell lineage will have applications in both fundamental and translational research.Nature Methods 14, 477–478
Rheumatoid arthritis: The ins and outs of platelets in RA
New insights into the ability of platelets to modify lymphocyte biology suggest a potential anti-inflammatory role for platelet therapy in rheumatoid arthritis. The success of this therapy will depend on researchers being able to define the best formulation to manipulate the crosstalk between inflammatory, vascular and synovial cells.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 262–264
Demystifying blood stem cell fates
Determining the differentiation potential of stem and progenitor cells is essential for understanding their function, yet our ability to do so is limited by the restrictions of experimental assays. Based on single-cell functional and molecular profiling experiments, a new computational approach shows how lineage commitment may occur in human haematopoiesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 261–263
Innate lymphoid cells: Circulating precursor for human ILCs
James Di Santo and colleagues identify a circulating multipotent precursor for human innate lymphoid cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 216–217