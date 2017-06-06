Haematological cancer

Definition

Haematological malignancies are the types of cancer affecting blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes. They are referred to as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma depending on the type of cell affected. The three types of malignancies are connected through the immune system and, generally, a disease affecting one will also affect the others.

