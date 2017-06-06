Haematological cancer

News and Views |
Haematological malignancies are the types of cancer affecting blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes. They are referred to as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma depending on the type of cell affected. The three types of malignancies are connected through the immune system and, generally, a disease affecting one will also affect the others.
Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
STAT5 alters the state of transcriptional networks, driving aggressive leukemia
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Loss of Asxl2 leads to myeloid malignancies in mice
ASXL2 mutations are mostly found in a subset of leukemia patients with certain genetic aberrations; however the role of this protein in normal hematopoiesis and related malignancies is still unclear. Here the authors use a knock-out mouse model to uncover the role of Asxl2 in hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15456
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.
The transcription factor STAT5 acts as an oncoprotein in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, competing with the transcription factors NF-κB and Ikaros for binding to DNA.
Haematological cancer: Nivolumab is effective in PCNSL and PTLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Immunotherapy: A CAR T-cell recipe for successNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330