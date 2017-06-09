Latest Research and Reviews
MICU1 drives glycolysis and chemoresistance in ovarian cancer
The mitochondrial uniporter MICU1 regulates mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake. Here, the authors show that MICU1 is upregulated in ovarian cancer and confers resistance to cisplatin-induced apoptosis through a Ca2+-mediated regulation of pyruvate dehydrogenase activity that results in increased glycolysis.Nature Communications 8, 14634
The ovarian cancer drug market
This article discusses the impact of the recent approvals of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors on the market for ovarian cancer drugs, as well as potential future treatments such as immunotherapies.
Reproductive endocrinology: Puberty timing and cancer risk
Gynaecological cancer: Novel molecular subtypes of cervical cancer — potential clinical consequences
The Cancer Genome Atlas Research Network recently published the most comprehensive, multi-omic molecular characterization of cervical cancers performed to date. The data reveal novel disease subtypes, and provide new insights into the aetiology and pathogenesis of cervical cancer. Importantly, the information obtained has potentially major clinical implications.
Ovarian cancer: Algorithm enables early detectionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 262
Gynaecological cancer: SLN staging for endometrial cancerNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 200
Gynaecological cancer: PARP inhibition — moving beyond BRCA-mutated disease