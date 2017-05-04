Green photonics
Green photonics is the study and development of applied optical systems for generating clean, renewable energy. This includes solar cells and photovoltaic devices, creating energy-efficient optical sources for lighting and display applications and developing environmentally friendly materials for optoelectronic devices and components.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
