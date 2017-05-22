News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
A global economic assessment of city policies to reduce climate change impacts
Quantification of the economic costs of the urban heat island effect for the main cities around the world. The cost–benefit analyses for some mitigation options are presented and their contribution to the global mitigation efforts is discussed.Nature Climate Change 7, 403–406
Research |
Priority for the worse-off and the social cost of carbon
The social cost of carbon (SCC) is usually calculated by an approach that gives less importance to future generations and does not consider well-being distribution. This study presents an alternative that takes these aspects into account.Nature Climate Change 7, 443–449
Research |
Asia’s glaciers are a regionally important buffer against drought
Glaciers in the high mountains of Asia provide a uniquely drought-resilient source of water, supplying summer meltwater sufficient for the basic needs of 136 million people.Nature 545, 169–174
Research |
A climate stress-test of the financial system
The financial system will be impacted by climate policies. Network analysis of the exposures of financial actors to climate-relevant sectors in the Euro Area shows early implementation of climate policy is needed to avoid adverse systemic consequences.Nature Climate Change 7, 283–288
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Climate governance: EU emissions benefitsNature Climate Change 7, 388
News and Views |
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priority
Estimates of the social cost of carbon vary widely as a function of different ethical parameters. Faced with values ranging from US$10 to US$1,000 per tCO2 and above, some perplexed policymakers have adopted 'target-consistent' carbon pricing instead.Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
News and Views |
Natural disasters: Cities build their vulnerability
Tornadoes pose a significant threat across vast portions of the US. Now research suggests that growth in the human-built environment will be more influential than climate change in driving future disaster potential.Nature Climate Change 7, 237–238
Research Highlights |
Climate vulnerability: Drivers of migrationNature Climate Change 7, 96
Editorial |
The promise of Paris
Policymakers seem ready to take new steps to tackle climate change. Research must draw on lessons from the past to find productive pathways for the future.
Comments and Opinion |
Adaptation tracking for a post-2015 climate agreement
A post-2015 climate agreement will require systematic approaches for tracking adaptation progress across Parties to the UNFCC. A number of steps need to be taken to improve adaptation measurement and reporting.Nature Climate Change 5, 967–969