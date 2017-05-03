Research | | open
Mechanisms of crystal formation in gout—a structural approach
Gout is caused by the precipitation of monosodium urate monohydrate (MSU) crystals in the joints and in other tissues. Although direct observations of MSU crystals as they form on tissues are lacking, morphological findings and comparison with the physiological process of biomineralization suggests possible mechanisms of pathological MSU crystal formation and the conditions that might favour the nucleation and growth of crystals at particular anatomical sites.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 725–730
Allopurinol hypersensitivity: investigating the cause and minimizing the risk
Although a generally safe and effective drug that is widely used in the treatment of gout, allopurinol can in rare instances be associated with severe adverse events. The presentation, risk factors and mechanisms of allopurinol-induced hypersensitivity are the focus of this Review, as well as strategies to avoid or minimize such reactions.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 235–242
Global epidemiology of gout: prevalence, incidence and risk factors
This comprehensive overview brings together the latest data on the epidemiology of gout in various parts of the world. The authors discuss regional and temporal patterns in gout prevalence and incidence as well as known risk factors for the disease.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 649–662
Gout: Risk of premature death in gout unchanged for years
The increased risk of mortality in patients with gout is increasingly recognized, and multiple guidelines call for better management of this disease and its comorbidities. A new study, however, has found that excess mortality in patients with gout has remained unchanged since 1999.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 200–201
