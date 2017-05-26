Gonadal hormones

Gonadal hormones – nearly always synonymous with gonadal steroids – are hormones produced by the gonads, and include both steroid and peptide hormones. The major steroid hormones include estradiol and progesterone from the ovaries, and testosterone from the testes. Gonadal hormones generally exert their effects via nuclear receptors, but can also work via membrane receptors such as GPCRs.

    Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed in men ≥65 years of age, many of whom have one or more comorbidities, often including cardiovascular comorbidities, thus highlighting a need to understand the risks of cardiovascular toxicities associated with prostate cancer treatments. In this Review, the authors describe the evidence linking widely used treatments of prostate cancer, including androgen deprivation therapies, chemotherapies and targeted therapies with cardiovascular adverse events.

    The hypothalamus and pituitary gland can undergo many functional adaptations to control hormonal output. In this Review, the authors describe our current understanding of the neuroendocrine changes in these structures that maximize reproductive success, and highlight how new imaging techniques have transformed our interpretation of these processes.

    Treatment with androgen-deprivation therapy can delay the progression of prostate cancer. However, acquired resistance to such approaches is very common. Here the authors describe the role of androgen synthesis pathways, including the specific relevance of each individual pathway, to the development of castration-resistant prostate cancer.

    Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disorder that is characterized by low bone mass and micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue. In this Primer, Eastell et al. discuss the epidemiology and pathophysiology of postmenopausal osteoporosis and consider its diagnosis, prevention and treatment and its effect on quality of life.

