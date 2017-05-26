Gonadal hormones
Gonadal hormones – nearly always synonymous with gonadal steroids – are hormones produced by the gonads, and include both steroid and peptide hormones. The major steroid hormones include estradiol and progesterone from the ovaries, and testosterone from the testes. Gonadal hormones generally exert their effects via nuclear receptors, but can also work via membrane receptors such as GPCRs.
