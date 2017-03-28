Glycosides
Glycosides are glycoconjugates of small molecules, such as alcohols, which generate a glycosidic bond between the hemiacetal group of a carbohydrate and the hydroxyl group of the small organic molecule. Glycosides have been found to have various uses in treating disease, for instance the cardiac glycosides for heart disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Energy efficiency trade-offs drive nucleotide usage in transcribed regions
Substantial cellular resources are devoted to nucleotide biosynthesis. Here the authors propose that transcribed regions prefer ‘cheaper’ nucleotides, which appears true for synonymous sites, although more expensive nucleotides coding for cheaper amino acids are selected for at non-synonymous sites.Nature Communications 7, 11334
Cardiac glycosides are potent inhibitors of interferon-β gene expression
Cardiac glycosides, which target the Na+–K+–ATPase, block IFNβ expression by increasing intracellular Na+ levels to inhibit the ATPase activity of the RNA sensor RIG-I, affecting the signaling cascade downstream.Nature Chemical Biology 7, 25–33
News and Comment
Synthetic saponins
Memorial Sloan-Kettering researchers have designed vaccine adjuvants that are synthetic derivatives of Antigenics' QS-21 saponin compound. Although the synthetic adjuvants could be safer and more stable, other researchers want to see stronger evidence of efficacy and a more detailed toxicity evaluation.