Glycosides

Definition

Glycosides are glycoconjugates of small molecules, such as alcohols, which generate a glycosidic bond between the hemiacetal group of a carbohydrate and the hydroxyl group of the small organic molecule. Glycosides have been found to have various uses in treating disease, for instance the cardiac glycosides for heart disease.

