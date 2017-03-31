Glycoproteins
Glycoproteins are glycoconjugates of proteins, generated by glycosylation. Generally, the carbohydrate chain is long, linking numerous monosaccharides by either N-linked or O-linked glycosylation, named according to the amino acid atom to which the carbohydrate chain is attached. Glycoproteins are involved in nearly all biological processes.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Structural insight for chain selection and stagger control in collagenScientific Reports 6, 37831
Research |
Natively glycosylated HIV-1 Env structure reveals new mode for antibody recognition of the CD4-binding site
Crystal structures of HIV Env trimer with native glycosylation in complex with neutralizing antibodies reveal a glycan shield of high-mannose and complex-type N-glycan and indicate a path for germline-targeting vaccine design.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 906–915
News and Comment
News and Views |
Botulinum neurotoxin A1 likes it double sweet
The pathogenesis of the nerve paralysis induced by botulinum neurotoxins begins with their specific and high-affinity binding to peripheral nerve terminals. The new crystal structure of the toxin bound to its glycosylated receptor, presented in this issue, represents a major step forward in the understanding of how botulinum neurotoxin type A1, the toxin used in human therapy and cosmetics, binds its protein receptor.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 619–621
Research Highlights |
Biochemistry: EPO made from scratchNature 490, 448
Research Highlights |
Bridging inflammation in obesityNature Immunology 13, 946
Research Highlights |
Immunity: FetA gets fatNature Chemical Biology 8, 739
Research Highlights |
Chemical biology: With added sugarNature 464, 11