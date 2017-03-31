Glycoproteins

Definition

Glycoproteins are glycoconjugates of proteins, generated by glycosylation. Generally, the carbohydrate chain is long, linking numerous monosaccharides by either N-linked or O-linked glycosylation, named according to the amino acid atom to which the carbohydrate chain is attached. Glycoproteins are involved in nearly all biological processes.

