Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Simultaneous quantification of N- and O-glycans using a solid-phase method
The comprehensive study of protein glycosylation has been complicated by the complex structural diversity of glycans. In this protocol, Yang et al. describe a solid-phase method for the sequential analysis of N-linked and O-linked glycans.Nature Protocols 12, 1229–1244
Research | | open
Global site-specific N-glycosylation analysis of HIV envelope glycoprotein
The analysis of site-specific glycosylation of HIV Envelope glycoprotein (Env) is challenging as it contains 25–30 glycosylation sites with multiple glycan forms at each site. Here the authors present a generally applicable mass spectrometry-based method for site-specific analysis of protein glycosylation that they apply to the analysis of the HIV-1 Env.Nature Communications 8, 14954
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Mass spectrometry: A method for glycan sequencingNature Methods 11, 129
Research Highlights |
Sequencing for sugars
The hypothesis that many glycans may have a regular sequence gains support, with new evidence of a sequence for the simplest proteoglycan, bikunin.Nature Methods 8, 996–997
News and Views |
At last, functional glycomics
Microarrays made from naturally expressed glycolipids help winnow function from heterogeneous glycan structures.Nature Methods 8, 55–57
News |
Shotgun glycomics to characterize glycosphingolipids (GSLs)
A glycomics approach for characterizing the structure and function of specific glycans could lead to new diagnostics.