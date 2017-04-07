Glomerulus

Definition

The glomerulus is a cluster of coiled capillaries at the beginning of each nephron, surrounded by the Bowman capsule. Blood entering the kidney through the afferent arteriole is filtered in the glomerulus, waste products and excess water drain into the proximal tubule, and cleansed blood exits via the efferent arteriole.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment