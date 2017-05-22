Glomerular diseases
Glomerular diseases encompass a wide spectrum of conditions, characterized by injury to the glomeruli, resulting in the incorrect filtering of blood and excretion of waste products. Causes include environmental and genetic factors, such as drug toxicity and infection, as well as other diseases, including diabetes and lupus.
Pyruvate kinase M2 activation may protect against the progression of diabetic glomerular pathology and mitochondrial dysfunction
Studying patients with long-term diabetes who lack diabetic nephropathy reveals that targeting pyruvate kinase M2 protects against renal disease.Nature Medicine 23, 753–762
Glomerular disease: Updated Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy: a new MEST-C score
The Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is the most widely accepted system for assessing histologic findings in IgAN. A new publication refines this classification by adding a crescent score, reassessing the segmental sclerosis score, and contextualizing the clinical relevance of the histologic lesions.
Glomerular disease: Targeted steroid therapy for IgA nephropathy
Encouraging preliminary data from the NEFIGAN trial suggest that a novel oral formulation of budesonide might reduce disease progression in IgA nephropathy. This formulation releases corticosteroid in the distal small intestine and colon, so is thought to directly target the mucosal element of the pathogenesis of the disease.
Diabetic nephropathy: Glucose metabolic flux in DN
Autoimmunity: HLA-mediated protection in Goodpasture disease
Diabetes: Renal responses to SGLT2 blockadeNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 320
Glomerular disease: mTOR in FSGSNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260