Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Primary open-angle glaucoma
Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is the most common form of glaucoma and is characterized by deformation of the optic nerve head and vision loss. This Primer by Weinreb et al. discusses the risk factors, pathophysiology, diagnosis and management of POAG.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16067
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Patching retinal breaks with Seprafilm for treating retinal detachments in humans: 9 years of follow-upEye 31, 776–780
Comments and Opinion |
Clinical outcomes of Ahmed glaucoma valve in anterior chamber versus ciliary sulcusEye 31, 608–614