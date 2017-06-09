Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3179
Research |
Separating the configurational and vibrational entropy contributions in metallic glasses
When a glass transforms into a liquid, is the absorbed specific heat vibrational or configurational in origin? Vibrational spectroscopy experiments on strong and fragile metallic glasses now strongly suggest the latter.
Research | | open
Formation of metallic cation-oxygen network for anomalous thermal expansion coefficients in binary phosphate glass
Physical properties of glasses are closely related to their amorphous structures, which can form complex networks depending on the chemical constituents. Here, Onodera et al. unlock this relationship in a zinc phosphate glass at an atomistic level, which may shed light on new material designs.Nature Communications 8, 15449
Research | | open
Energy landscape-driven non-equilibrium evolution of inherent structure in disordered material
Fundamental understanding of glass dynamics is challenging owing to their complex non-equilibrium nature and thus the multi-dimensional potential energy landscape. Here, Fan et al. present a model to explore the glass energy landscape driven by thermal activation and relaxation, which are temporally decoupled.Nature Communications 8, 15417
Research | | open
Inductive flash-annealing of bulk metallic glassesScientific Reports 7, 2151
Research | | open
Accelerated crystallization of colloidal glass by mechanical oscillationScientific Reports 7, 1369
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
2D materials: Amorphous and fluctuatingNature Physics 13, 205
Research Highlights |
Polymer physics: Loopy glassesNature Physics 12, 528
News and Views |
Vitrification: Machines learn to recognize glasses
The dynamics of a viscous liquid undergo a dramatic slowdown when it is cooled to form a solid glass. Recognizing the structural changes across such a transition remains a major challenge. Machine-learning methods, similar to those Facebook uses to recognize groups of friends, have now been applied to this problem.Nature Physics 12, 377–378
News and Views |
Material Witness: The Roman melting potNature Materials 15, 259
Comments and Opinion |
Better thermoelectrics through glass-like crystals
Twenty years ago, the 'phonon-glass, electron-crystal' concept changed thinking in thermoelectric materials research, resulting in new high-performance materials and an increased focus on controlling structure and chemical bonding to minimize irreversible heat transport in crystals.Nature Materials 14, 1182–1185
Research Highlights |
Glasses: Melting frameworksNature Materials 14, 962