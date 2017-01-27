Gibberellins

Definition

Gibberellins are one of the classical five plant hormones and are diterpenoid weak acids. They are involved in several biological processes in plants such as starch hydrolysis during germination, fruit maturation, and stem elongation. Gibberellin mutants played a key role during the Green Revolution thanks to their sturdier semi-dwarf stature allowing increased yield.

