Gibberellins are one of the classical five plant hormones and are diterpenoid weak acids. They are involved in several biological processes in plants such as starch hydrolysis during germination, fruit maturation, and stem elongation. Gibberellin mutants played a key role during the Green Revolution thanks to their sturdier semi-dwarf stature allowing increased yield.
Latest Research and Reviews
AtSWEET13 and AtSWEET14 regulate gibberellin-mediated physiological processes
SWEET proteins are known to function as sugar transporters. Here, Kanno et al. show that Arabidopsis SWEET13 and SWEET14 are also able to transport the plant hormone gibberellin (GA) in heterologous systems and that sweet mutants display phenotypes consistent with altered GA response.Nature Communications 7, 13245
The NF-YC–RGL2 module integrates GA and ABA signalling to regulate seed germination in Arabidopsis
Crosstalk between gibberellic acid (GA) and abscisic acid (ABA) regulates seed germination. Here the authors show that NF-YC transcription factors can interact with the RGL2 DELLA protein to regulate expression of ABI5 and therefore modulate ABA- and GA-responsive gene expression.Nature Communications 7, 12768
DELLA proteins are common components of symbiotic rhizobial and mycorrhizal signalling pathways
Symbiotic associations between legumes and nitrogen-fixing bacteria are regulated by a CCaMK-IPD3 protein complex which promotes nodule initiation. Here, Jin et al. propose that DELLA proteins positively regulate nodulation by enhancing phosphorylation of IPD3 and acting as a positive regulator of transcription.Nature Communications 7, 12433
News and Comment
Signalling: Yin–yang hormonal crosstalk
Brassinosteroids and gibberellins are two principal growth-promoting hormones in plants. A transcription factor called JUB1 connects their signalling and biosynthesis through positive and negative feedback loops to finely coordinate developmental output.Nature Plants 2, 16023
Gibberellin signalling: Nectar controlNature Plants 2, 16009