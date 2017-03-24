Gestational diabetes
Women with gestational diabetes have high blood sugar levels, particularly during the third trimester, but have not previously been diagnosed with diabetes. Gestational diabetes is the result of the insulin receptors not functioning properly and generally resolves once the baby is born, but can cause complications during pregnancy and birth.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: The role of adiponectin in gestational diabetes mellitusNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 128
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: A metabolomic signature to predict the transition from GDM to T2DMNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 498
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Increased potato consumption linked to GDMNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 124
News and Views |
Pregnancy: Managing obesity during pregnancy—what are the options?
In a new trial, provision of antenatal dietary and lifestyle advice to pregnant women who are obese is associated with modest improvements in maternal diet. This intervention is, however, inadequate to affect pregnancy and birth outcomes, and challenges the notion that limiting gestational weight gain can improve pregnancy outcomes.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 691–692
News and Views |
Diabetes: Therapy for gestational diabetes mellitus—time for a change?
For >30 years, insulin has been the drug of choice for the medical treatment of gestational diabetes mellitus. However, the use of oral hypoglycaemic agents has increased during the past 1–2 decades, so a recent comparison of treatment with glibenclamide, metformin or insulin in women with gestational diabetes mellitus is highly relevant.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 327–328