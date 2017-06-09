Geriatrics

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 3172
Physical function and exercise training in older patients with heart failure
Physical activity and exercise training are important for improving outcomes in patients with heart failure (HF), especially elderly patients, but uptake remains poor. In this Review, Stewart Coats and colleagues discuss the importance of exercise training among the older patient population with HF, and provide potential strategies to improve uptake and adherence rates.
Incontinence in the elderly, 'normal' ageing, or unaddressed pathology?
The risk of urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract (LUT) symptoms increases substantially with advancing age; however, such symptoms can emerge in otherwise healthy individuals. In this Review, the authors describe the changes in LUT physiology that take place during the ageing process, and whether or not these changes arise as a consequence of 'normal', healthy ageing, or unaddressed pathology.
Hypertension: Controversies in blood-pressure goals among the elderly
The optimal blood-pressure (BP) goals for elderly patients remain inconclusive, despite the recent publication of meta-analyses comparing intensive BP control with standard BP control. In searching for therapeutic approaches in these patients, researchers should change the focus from optimal BP values to a more holistic, individual approach.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 193–194
Lifespan effects of mitochondrial mutationsNature 540, E13–E14
Vitamin D and falls — the dosage conundrum
Monthly or annual bolus doses of vitamin D have been reported to be harmful rather than beneficial, increasing falls and fractures. In this Perspectives, J. Christopher Gallagher proposes that the vitamin D dose recommended by the Institute of Medicine be revised downwards.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 680–684
Prostate cancer: Radiotherapy might improve survival, even in the oldest men
In a recent study, men ≥80 years who received external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) for prostate cancer lived longer than those who were observed. Greatest benefits were reported in men with moderate or aggressive disease, and those with few comorbidities. The study also emphasizes the large proportion of men who went untreated after diagnosis.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 444–445
Prostate cancer: Radiotherapy is effective in old men with high-risk cancerNature Reviews Urology 12, 417
Device therapy: Saving lives with appropriate ICD therapy in elderly patients
Sudden cardiac death in elderly patients with recent myocardial infarction and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction can be substantially reduced using implantable cardioverter–defibrillators (ICDs) in appropriately selected, high-risk cardiac patients. Increased use of ICD therapy among eligible elderly patients will save lives.Nature Reviews Cardiology 12, 504–506