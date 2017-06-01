News and Views |
Geology is broadly the study of the Earth and other planets, moons, and smaller planetary bodies. Fields of geology range from the initial formation and differentiation of the Earth to modern surface processes, such as erosion and soil formation, and include Earth system history and the evolution of life.
- Nature Geoscience 10, 399
Water pumping in mantle shear zones
Water plays a key role in many geological processes, including weakening crystals in the crust and mantle. Here, using amphibole distribution and olivine dislocation slip-systems, the authors show that ductile flow also has a dynamic control on water-rich fluid circulation in mantle shear zones.Nature Communications 8, 15736
Cumulate causes for the low contents of sulfide-loving elements in the continental crust
Earth’s continents are depleted in some economically important elements. Geochemical analysis reveals that some sulfide-loving elements are preferentially delaminated and recycled back into the mantle during subduction.
Lifetime and size of shallow magma bodies controlled by crustal-scale magmatism
Super-eruptions require high magma supply rates. Numerical simulations show that even for volcanoes with low supply rates, the warming influence of magma on the crust prevents solidification, allowing super-eruption volumes of magma to accumulate.Nature Geoscience 10, 446–450
End-Triassic mass extinction started by intrusive CAMP activity
The cause of the end-Triassic extinction remains controversial. Here, the authors present U-Pb age data showing that magmatic activity occurred 100 kyr before the earliest known eruptions, which links to changes in climate and biotic records indicating the importance of understanding the intrusive record.Nature Communications 8, 15596
Methane exploded from Arctic sea-floor as Ice Age ended
Huge ocean-floor craters were caused by the expulsion of pressurized greenhouse gas thousands of years ago.
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
Beads made from meteorite reveal prehistoric culture's reach
Objects unearthed at Native American burial site are remnants of an ancient space rock.
Microbes liked it hot 3.5 billion years ago
Ancient rocks suggest that some of Earth’s earliest life may have emerged near hot springs.Nature 545
Petrology: Ancient magma sources revealed
The composition of Earth's oldest crust is uncertain. Comparison of the most ancient mineral grains with more recent analogues suggests that formation of the earliest crust was heavily influenced by re-melting of igneous basement rocks.Nature Geoscience 10, 397–398
Ripple effects of New Zealand earthquake continue to this day
November tremor sparked slow, deep movements in Earth’s crust that increase the chances of a similar severe quake within a year.