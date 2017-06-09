Genomic instability

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Non-homologous DNA end joining and alternative pathways to double-strand break repair
In mammalian cells, DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are repaired predominantly by the non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) pathway, which includes subpathways that can repair different DNA-end configurations. Furthermore, the repair of some DNA-end configurations can be shunted to the auxiliary pathways of alternative end joining (a-EJ) or single-strand annealing (SSA).
Reviews |
DNA–RNA hybrids: the risks of DNA breakage during transcription
In this Perspective, the authors consider how DNA breaks stimulate R-loop formation, particularly within actively transcribed genomic regions, and discuss the cellular mechanisms that prevent or remove RNA–DNA hybrids to preserve genome integrity.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 439–443
Research |
Rad51-mediated double-strand break repair and mismatch correction of divergent substrates
DNA repair by break-induced replication begins with the Rad51-mediated invasion of single-stranded DNA into a double-stranded donor template; this study shows that successful recombination between highly mismatched substrates can occur when only five consecutive bases can be paired and that mismatch correction is most efficient near the invading end of the recipient strand.Nature 544, 377–380
Reviews | | open
An alternative model for (breast) cancer predispositionnpj Breast Cancer 3, 13
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Genomic drivers of BRCA2-mutant tumoursNature Reviews Urology 14, 134
News and Views |
Break-induced replication: an unhealthy choice for stress relief?
Determining the molecular mechanisms responsible for trinucleotide DNA repeat expansions is critical, as such expansions underlie many neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. Mirkin and colleagues now propose that large-scale expansions of trinucleotide repeats can be generated by DNA-break-induced replication.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 11–12
Research Highlights |
In the news: From ENA 2016
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: Fast or slow?
An analysis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma genomes indicates that many of these tumours undergo polyploidization and chromothripsis, leading to rapid acquisition of genetic changes required for tumour progression.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 755
Research Highlights |
Genome stability: Cyclin' on mRNA
Cyclin A2 ensures accurate chromosome segregation through cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) activation, and proper DNA replication and repair through previously uncharacterized kinase-independent RNA-binding activity.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 676–677
Research Highlights |
Post-translational modifications: Extension of the tubulin code
The histone methyltransferase SETD2 methylates microtubules during mitosis, thereby preventing mitotic errors and genomic instability.