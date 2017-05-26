Genomic analysis

Genomic analysis is the identification, measurement or comparison of genomic features such as DNA sequence, structural variation, gene expression, or regulatory and functional element annotation at a genomic scale. Methods for genomic analysis typically require high-throughput sequencing or microarray hybridization and bioinformatics.

    Risk for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is higher when there are first-degree family members with the disease. Here, Scelo and colleagues perform a genome-wide association meta-analysis and new genome-wide scan to identify seven new loci with significant RCC association.

    Nature Communications 8, 15724

  • Research | | open

    Scientific Reports 7, 3086

  • Research | | open

    Scientific Reports 7, 3120

  • Research |

    Tianzhen Zhang, Xiongming Du and colleagues report whole-genome resequencing of 318 upland cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) accessions. They carried out genome-wide association analyses to identify loci associated with fiber quality, lint yield and resistance to Verticillium wilt, and identify two ethylene-pathway genes associated with the increased lint yield observed in improved cultivars.

    Nature Genetics

  • Research | | open

    A hallmark of diverticular disease is pouches in the bowel wall which can become infected and inflamed, causing the more severe diverticulitis. Here, the authors report the first genome-wide association study on these interconnected conditions and identify ARHGAP15, COLQ and FAM155A as novel risk loci.

    Nature Communications 8, 15789
