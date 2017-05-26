News and Views |
Genomic analysis
Genomic analysis is the identification, measurement or comparison of genomic features such as DNA sequence, structural variation, gene expression, or regulatory and functional element annotation at a genomic scale. Methods for genomic analysis typically require high-throughput sequencing or microarray hybridization and bioinformatics.
- Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0183
Genome-wide association study identifies multiple risk loci for renal cell carcinoma
Risk for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is higher when there are first-degree family members with the disease. Here, Scelo and colleagues perform a genome-wide association meta-analysis and new genome-wide scan to identify seven new loci with significant RCC association.Nature Communications 8, 15724
The Connection of the Genetic, Cultural and Geographic Landscapes of TransoxianaScientific Reports 7, 3086
Sequence variant at 4q25 near PITX2 associates with appendicitisScientific Reports 7, 3120
Genomic analyses in cotton identify signatures of selection and loci associated with fiber quality and yield traits
Tianzhen Zhang, Xiongming Du and colleagues report whole-genome resequencing of 318 upland cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) accessions. They carried out genome-wide association analyses to identify loci associated with fiber quality, lint yield and resistance to Verticillium wilt, and identify two ethylene-pathway genes associated with the increased lint yield observed in improved cultivars.
Sequence variants in ARHGAP15, COLQ and FAM155A associate with diverticular disease and diverticulitis
A hallmark of diverticular disease is pouches in the bowel wall which can become infected and inflamed, causing the more severe diverticulitis. Here, the authors report the first genome-wide association study on these interconnected conditions and identify ARHGAP15, COLQ and FAM155A as novel risk loci.Nature Communications 8, 15789
Genome watch: Klebsiella pneumoniae: when a colonizer turns bad
This month's Genome Watch highlights how whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and epidemiological studies can be combined to explore the link between colonization and infection by Klebsiella pneumoniae in patients who are hospitalised.
Population genetics: The deep roots of non-Africans
A model of the genetic relationships between non-African populations unravels their deep roots and provides a springboard for future discoveries.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0183
Genetics: Gender-specific factors in cancer susceptibilityNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Stem cells: The different flavours of iPS cells
Haematological cancer: Nivolumab is effective in PCNSL and PTLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Mutations: Dawn of the Human Knockout ProjectNature Reviews Genetics 18, 328–329