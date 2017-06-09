Genome evolution
Genome evolution is the process by which a genome changes in structure over time, through mutation, horizontal gene transfer, and sexual reproduction. The study of genome evolution involves multiple fields including structural analysis of the genome, genomic parasites, gene and ancient genome duplications, polyploidy, and comparative genomics.
The sunflower genome provides insights into oil metabolism, flowering and Asterid evolution
A high-quality reference for the sunflower genome (Helianthus annuus L.) and analysis of gene networks involved in flowering time and oil metabolism provide a basis for nutritional exploitation and analyses of adaptation to climate change.Nature 546, 148–152
The evolutionary significance of polyploidy
Polyploidy occurs frequently but is usually detrimental to survival; thus, few polyploids survive in the long term. Here, evidence linking the short-term evolutionary success of polyploids to environmental upheaval is reviewed and possible longer-term evolutionary benefits of polyploidy are discussed.
The origin of Metazoa: a unicellular perspective
Multicellular organisms rely on a complex interplay between diverse cell types, but how multicellularity evolved from unicellular ancestors has long been a debated research question. In this Review, the authors describe how comparative and functional genomics have provided valuable insights into the transition between unicellularity and multicellularity, including how various molecular networks have been adopted for multicellular life.
Fungal evolution: On the origin of yeast species
High-throughput population genomics reveals how the evolution of chromosome arrangement and sequence divergence followed by secondary contact upon glacier retreat initiates homoploid hybrid speciation in natural populations of the budding yeast Saccharomyces paradoxus.Nature Microbiology 1, 15017
Plant genic methylation: Conserved for 400 million years
A broad-scale analysis of genic DNA methylation across the phylogeny of land plants reveals unexpected variation and provides insights into the evolutionary forces shaping it.Nature Plants 2, 16003
