Genome evolution

Definition

Genome evolution is the process by which a genome changes in structure over time, through mutation, horizontal gene transfer, and sexual reproduction. The study of genome evolution involves multiple fields including structural analysis of the genome, genomic parasites, gene and ancient genome duplications, polyploidy, and comparative genomics.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    A high-quality reference for the sunflower genome (Helianthus annuus L.) and analysis of gene networks involved in flowering time and oil metabolism provide a basis for nutritional exploitation and analyses of adaptation to climate change.

    • Hélène Badouin
    • , Jérôme Gouzy
    • , Christopher J. Grassa
    • , Florent Murat
    • , S. Evan Staton
    • , Ludovic Cottret
    • , Christine Lelandais-Brière
    • , Gregory L. Owens
    • , Sébastien Carrère
    • , Baptiste Mayjonade
    • , Ludovic Legrand
    • , Navdeep Gill
    • , Nolan C. Kane
    • , John E. Bowers
    • , Sariel Hubner
    • , Arnaud Bellec
    • , Aurélie Bérard
    • , Hélène Bergès
    • , Nicolas Blanchet
    • , Marie-Claude Boniface
    • , Dominique Brunel
    • , Olivier Catrice
    • , Nadia Chaidir
    • , Clotilde Claudel
    • , Cécile Donnadieu
    • , Thomas Faraut
    • , Ghislain Fievet
    • , Nicolas Helmstetter
    • , Matthew King
    • , Steven J. Knapp
    • , Zhao Lai
    • , Marie-Christine Le Paslier
    • , Yannick Lippi
    • , Lolita Lorenzon
    • , Jennifer R. Mandel
    • , Gwenola Marage
    • , Gwenaëlle Marchand
    • , Elodie Marquand
    • , Emmanuelle Bret-Mestries
    • , Evan Morien
    • , Savithri Nambeesan
    • , Thuy Nguyen
    • , Prune Pegot-Espagnet
    • , Nicolas Pouilly
    • , Frances Raftis
    • , Erika Sallet
    • , Thomas Schiex
    • , Justine Thomas
    • , Céline Vandecasteele
    • , Didier Varès
    • , Felicity Vear
    • , Sonia Vautrin
    • , Martin Crespi
    • , Brigitte Mangin
    • , John M. Burke
    • , Jérôme Salse
    • , Stéphane Muños
    • , Patrick Vincourt
    • , Loren H. Rieseberg
    •  & Nicolas B. Langlade
    Nature 546, 148–152

  • Reviews |

    Polyploidy occurs frequently but is usually detrimental to survival; thus, few polyploids survive in the long term. Here, evidence linking the short-term evolutionary success of polyploids to environmental upheaval is reviewed and possible longer-term evolutionary benefits of polyploidy are discussed.

    • Yves Van de Peer
    • , Eshchar Mizrachi
    •  & Kathleen Marchal
    Nature Reviews Genetics

  • Reviews |

    Multicellular organisms rely on a complex interplay between diverse cell types, but how multicellularity evolved from unicellular ancestors has long been a debated research question. In this Review, the authors describe how comparative and functional genomics have provided valuable insights into the transition between unicellularity and multicellularity, including how various molecular networks have been adopted for multicellular life.

    • Arnau Sebé-Pedrós
    • , Bernard M. Degnan
    •  & Iñaki Ruiz-Trillo
    Nature Reviews Genetics
News and Comment

