Latest Research and Reviews
Genome assembly with in vitro proximity ligation data and whole-genome triplication in lettuce
Genome assembly for many plant species can be challenging due to large size and high repeat content. Here, the authors use in vitro proximity ligation to assemble the genome of lettuce, revealing a family-specific triplication event and providing a comprehensive reference genome for a member of the Compositae.Nature Communications 8, 14953
Genome sequence and genetic diversity of European ash trees
The genome sequence and genetic diversity of European ash (Fraxinus excelsior) trees reveals the species’ varying susceptibility to ash dieback.Nature 541, 212–216
The Cardamine hirsuta genome offers insight into the evolution of morphological diversity
By assembling the genome of Cardamine hirsuta and conducting comparative genomic and transcriptomic analyses, a study reveals the prevalent role of transcription factors and gene duplication in morphological evolution.Nature Plants 2, 16167
Whole-genome duplication as a key factor in crop domestication
A study examining a genetic data set including dozens of genera containing crop species and their wild relatives shows that domesticated species experienced more polyploidy events than their wild relatives, and domestication followed polyploidization.Nature Plants 2, 16115
News and Comment
A four-lane highway to cancer
Galluzzi and Kroemer take advantage of a large study of somatic copy number alterations to revisit the previously suggested idea that cancer aneuploidy frequently arises from genome duplication.
Genome sequencing reveals a plant's adaptation to extreme conditions
The genome of a hardy plant reveals the secrets of survival in stressful conditions.
When legumes and rhizobial bacteria met
ارتباط البقوليات ببكتيريا الريزوبيا