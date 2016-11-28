Genetic translocation
Genetic translocation is the process of exchange of genetic material between chromosomes. A balanced translocation results in no gain or loss of material, while an unbalanced translocation may result in trisomy or monosomy of a particular chromosome segment.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Mechanisms of human lymphoid chromosomal translocations
This Review discusses the mechanisms underlying 'hot-spot' translocations, which frequently occur in human lymphomas. Discussion of the role of activation-induced deaminase (AID) and the recombination activating gene (RAG) complex provides insights into these mechanisms. Some aspects may also apply to translocations that occur in non-lymphoid neoplasms.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 387–398
Reviews |
Mutations, kataegis and translocations in B cells: understanding AID promiscuous activity
The targeting of immunoglobulin loci by activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) is essential for generating a diverse antibody repertoire. However, AID also has off-target activity in B cells that can lead to oncogenic transformation. Here, the authors review recent advances in our understanding of the mechanisms that drive AID promiscuous activity.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 164–176
Research | | open
AF4 uses the SL1 components of RNAP1 machinery to initiate MLL fusion- and AEP-dependent transcription
Protein fusions between MLL and AEP (AF4 family/ENL family/P-TEFb) constitutively activate their target genes to immortalize hematopoietic progenitors. Here, Okuda et al. show that MLL-AEP binds SL1, a component of the pre-initiation complex of RNA polymerase (RNAP) I, to initiate RNAP II dependent transcription.Nature Communications 6, 8869
Reviews |
Topoisomerase-mediated chromosomal break repair: an emerging player in many games
Protein-linked DNA breaks can be formed through the abortive activity of topoisomerases — this Review discusses the roles of such breaks during transcription and in triggering gene deletions and translocations in cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 137–151
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Translocations: Circular RNAs from translocationsNature Reviews Cancer 16, 273
Research Highlights |
Chromatin: Histone influences on chromosomal translocationsNature Reviews Genetics 16, 438–439
News and Views |
Haematological cancer: The translocation behind follicular lymphoma development
Healthy individuals carrying the t(14;18) translocation might never develop follicular lymphoma (FL). However, individuals with more than 1 in 10,000 cells carrying this translocation are at high-risk of developing FL. The identification of this high-risk population will help define the pathways driving FL and designing targeted therapies to use before its development.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 444–445
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Constitutive fusion-protein kinase activity identified in GBM
News and Views |
NHEJ and its backup pathways in chromosomal translocations
Two recent papers break major new ground on the issues of NHEJ, backup pathways for NHEJ and how these relate to the chromosomal translocation process.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 17, 393–395