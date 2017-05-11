Genetic predisposition to disease

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Germline and somatic genetics of osteosarcoma — connecting aetiology, biology and therapy
Osteosarcoma typically occurs during the adolescent growth spurt and is the most common primary cancer of bone. Here, Sharon A. Savage and colleagues discuss how advances in germline and somatic genetics, tumour biology and animal models have enhanced our understanding of osteosarcoma aetiology and could lead to new therapeutic approaches to treat the disease.
Gene-based genome-wide association study identified 19p13.3 for lean body massScientific Reports 7, 45025
Reviews |
Neurofibromatosis type 1
Neurofibromatosis type 1 is caused by mutations in the NF1 tumour suppressor gene. This Primer by Gutmann and colleagues discusses the genetics underlying the development of this disease, and describes the diagnosis and treatment of the widespread clinical manifestations.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17004
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids
Research Highlights |
Reproductive endocrinology: Puberty timing and cancer risk
Comments and Opinion |
Genetics of kidney disease in 2016: Ingenious tactics to unravel complex kidney disease genetics
The genetic background of many kidney diseases is complex and involves multiple genes, genetic variants and molecular pathways. Here, we look at how researchers tackled this challenging topic in 2016, focusing on studies that used ingenious data-integration tactics, which led to new insights into kidney disease aetiology and renal disease progression.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 67–68
Research Highlights |
Neurogenetics: Accelerating towards mental illnessNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 671
Comments and Opinion |
Counselling framework for moderate-penetrance cancer-susceptibility mutations
The use of multigene panels for the assessment of cancer susceptibility is expanding rapidly in clinical practice. The appropriate management of individuals harbouring moderate-penetrance genetic variants in individuals referred for clinical testing is unclear. The authors of this Perspectives article provide a framework for clinical decision-making pending the development of a sufficient evidence base to document the clinical utility of the interventions for individuals with inherited moderate-penetrance gene mutations associated with an increased risk of cancer.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 581–588
Research Highlights |
Crystal arthritis: Apolipoprotein gene variants—causal role in gout?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 314