Genetic models

Efficient genome engineering approaches for the short-lived African turquoise killifish
The African turquoise killifish is an extremely short-lived vertebrate that has emerged as an excellent model for aging research. Here, Harel et al describe how to successfully engineer its genome using CRISPR/Cas9 editing or Tol2-based transgenesis.Nature Protocols 11, 2010–2028
Engineering microdeletions and microduplications by targeting segmental duplications with CRISPR
Recurrent, reciprocal genomic disorders due to non-allelic homologous recombination (NAHR) are a major cause of human disease. The authors developed a CRISPR/Cas9 genome engineering method that directly targets segmental duplications and efficiently mimics the NAHR-mediated mechanism of microdeletion and microduplication that occurs in vivo using 16p11.2 and 15q13.3 as proof-of-principle models.Nature Neuroscience 19, 517–522
TRP channel mediated neuronal activation and ablation in freely behaving zebrafish
Heterologous TRP channels can be used to stimulate or ablate neurons in response to their chemical or thermal agonists in zebrafish larvae, providing a set of tools orthogonal to optogenetic manipulation.Nature Methods 13, 147–150
