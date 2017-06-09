Genetic markers

Definition

Genetic markers are DNA sequences with known physical locations on chromosomes. They are points of variation that can be used to identify individuals or species, or may be used to associate an inherited disease with a gene through genetic linkage with nearby but possibly unidentified or uncharacterised genes. Examples include single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and minisatellites.

