Research | | open
Genetic markers
Genetic markers are DNA sequences with known physical locations on chromosomes. They are points of variation that can be used to identify individuals or species, or may be used to associate an inherited disease with a gene through genetic linkage with nearby but possibly unidentified or uncharacterised genes. Examples include single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and minisatellites.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3177
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Population genetics: Bursts of male-lineage expansionsNature Reviews Genetics 17, 374
Research Highlights |
From ASCO—bladder cancer: Predicting response to neoadjuvant chemotherapyNature Reviews Urology 11, 364
Correspondence |
PARK16 haplotypes and the importance of protective genetic factors in Parkinson’s diseaseJournal of Human Genetics 60, 461–462
Research Highlights |
Breast cancer: Genetic signature trumps clinicopathological featuresNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 10, 184